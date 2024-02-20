Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Punch on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 6.16 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Punch top variant goes up to Rs. 7.33 Lakhs in Kaithal.
The lowest price model is Tata Punch Pure MT and the most priced model is Tata Punch Adventure MT.
Tata Punch on road price breakup in Kaithal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Punch is mainly compared to Nissan Magnite which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Kaithal and Renault Kiger starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Kaithal.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Punch Pure MT ₹ 6.16 Lakhs Tata Punch Pure Rhythm Pack ₹ 6.54 Lakhs Tata Punch Adventure MT ₹ 7.33 Lakhs
