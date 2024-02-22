Saved Articles

Tata Nexon On Road Price in Thoothukudi

4 out of 5
9.45 - 18.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thoothukudi
Nexon Price in Thoothukudi

Tata Nexon on road price in Thoothukudi starts from Rs. 9.45 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 11.27 Lakhs in Thoothukudi. Tata Nexon comes with a choice of 1199

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 10.59 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 11.27 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹ 11.27 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Variant Wise Price List in Thoothukudi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,09,990
RTO
90,499
Insurance
43,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
9,44,822
EMI@20,308/mo
Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹11.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
₹11.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tata Nexon Alternatives

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Sonet Price in Thoothukudi
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
XUV300 Price in Thoothukudi
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024

Mahindra XUV300 2024

9 - 15 Lakhs
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs
Venue Price in Thoothukudi
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs
XUV300 Turbo Sport Price in Thoothukudi

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Nexon News

Several SUVs in the mass-market segment come equipped with six airbags as a standard safety feature, offering better safety to the occupants.
Kia Sonet to Tata Nexon: Top SUVs around 10 lakh with six airbags as standard
22 Feb 2024
The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid transformation in terms of advanced technology-aided features. The 360-degree camera is one of them that is increasingly becoming a common feature in many contemporary cars in the mass segment.
Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Cars under 15 lakh in India with 360-degree camera
21 Feb 2024
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Tata Nexon safety features: What makes this a Global NCAP 5-star rated SUV?
19 Feb 2024
Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
15 Feb 2024
The Nexon tested by GNCAP was a 2024 model and was made in India.
Tata Nexon facelift scores five star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test
14 Feb 2024
 Tata Nexon News

Tata Nexon Videos

Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will launch the new 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others.
Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?
6 Sept 2023
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
