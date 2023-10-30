HT Auto
Tata Nexon On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

8.1 - 13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nexon on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Tata Nexon on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 9.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 13.04 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 9.23 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 11.00 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT₹ 13.04 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT₹ 13.04 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Variant Wise Price List

Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹9.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Manual
8,09,990
RTO
68,699
Insurance
43,833
500
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
9,23,022
EMI@19,839/mo
