Tata Nexon on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 9.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 13.04 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth. Tata Nexon comes with Tata Nexon on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 9.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 13.04 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth. Tata Nexon comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT and the most priced model is Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT. The Tata Nexon on road price in Quaid E Milleth for 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 9.23 - 13.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Nexon dealers and showrooms in Quaid E Milleth for best offers. Tata Nexon on road price breakup in Quaid E Milleth includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 9.23 Lakhs Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 11.00 Lakhs Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT ₹ 13.04 Lakhs Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT ₹ 13.04 Lakhs