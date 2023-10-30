HT Auto
Tata Nexon On Road Price in Midnapore

8.1 - 13 Lakhs*
Nexon on Road Price in Midnapore

Tata Nexon on road price in Midnapore starts from Rs. 9.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 12.73 Lakhs in Midnapore. Tata Nexon comes with a choice of

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 9.43 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT₹ 11.25 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT₹ 12.73 Lakhs
Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT₹ 12.73 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Nexon Variant Wise Price List

Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹9.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Manual
8,09,990
88,999
43,833
500
9,43,322
EMI@20,276/mo
View more Variants

