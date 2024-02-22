Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Nexon on road price in Darbhanga starts from Rs. 9.42 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 11.24 Lakhs in Darbhanga.
Tata Nexon comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT and the most priced model is Tata Nexon Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT.
The Tata Nexon on road price in Darbhanga for 1199 cc to 1497 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 9.42 - 11.24 Lakhs.
Tata Nexon dealers and showrooms in Darbhanga for best offers.
Tata Nexon on road price breakup in Darbhanga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Darbhanga, Mahindra XUV300 which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Darbhanga and Mahindra XUV300 2024 starting at Rs. 9 Lakhs in Darbhanga.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 9.42 Lakhs Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 10.56 Lakhs Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 11.15 Lakhs Tata Nexon Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 11.24 Lakhs
