Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Nexon on road price in Bijnor starts from Rs. 9.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 11.05 Lakhs in Bijnor.
Tata Nexon comes with a choice of 1199
Tata Nexon on road price in Bijnor starts from Rs. 9.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon top variant goes up to Rs. 11.05 Lakhs in Bijnor.
Tata Nexon comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT and the most priced model is Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT.
The Tata Nexon on road price in Bijnor for 1199 cc to 1497 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 9.26 - 11.05 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Tata Nexon dealers and showrooms in Bijnor for best offers.
Tata Nexon on road price breakup in Bijnor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon is mainly compared to Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Bijnor, Mahindra XUV300 which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Bijnor and Mahindra XUV300 2024 starting at Rs. 9 Lakhs in Bijnor.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 9.26 Lakhs Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 10.38 Lakhs Tata Nexon Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT ₹ 11.05 Lakhs Tata Nexon Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT ₹ 11.05 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price