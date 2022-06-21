Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)