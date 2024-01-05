Saved Articles

Tata Harrier On Road Price in Begusarai

3.5 out of 5
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
3.5 out of 5
18.52 - 31.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Begusarai
Harrier Price in Begusarai

Tata Harrier on road price in Begusarai starts from Rs. 18.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Harrier top variant goes up to Rs. 20.86 Lakhs in Begusarai.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Harrier Smart₹ 18.52 Lakhs
Tata Harrier Smart (O)₹ 19.11 Lakhs
Tata Harrier Pure₹ 20.27 Lakhs
Tata Harrier Pure (O)₹ 20.86 Lakhs
Tata Harrier Variant Wise Price List in Begusarai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart
₹18.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
2,13,370
Insurance
89,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Begusarai)
18,52,372
EMI@39,815/mo
Smart (O)
₹19.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure
₹20.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure (O)
₹20.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Tata Harrier News

Upcoming electric vehicles from Tata Motors will be based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which made its debut in Punch EV. The same platform, which promises bigger battery, better range and faster charging solutions, will be used to manufacture EVs like Harrier and Curvv among others.
Harrier EV, Curvv EV could get ADAS: What Tata Motor's new EV platform offers
5 Jan 2024
The Harrier and Safari are the first vehicles to be tested by Bharat NCAP.
Bharat NCAP issues first crash test results. Tata Harrier, Safari return with five-star safety rating
21 Dec 2023
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its first electric vehicle in India with the introduction of the eVX in 2024. Tata Motors is also expected to launch at least three new EVs, including the electric avatar of its flagship Harrier SUV next year.
Maruti eVX to Tata Harrier EV: Electric cars India should wait for in 2024
18 Dec 2023
Tata Motors launched the new Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs ahead of the festive season. The carmaker also introduced the new Harrier and Safari facelift models in October.
Nexon, Harrier, Safari SUVs helped Tata Motors to clock its best ever sales month in November, says MD
12 Dec 2023
Tata Motors is expected to launch around eight new models in coming days. Some of these models, including the Punch EV and Harrier EV, have already been confirmed for launch by next year.
Punch, Curvv, Harrier EVs: 8 Upcoming new Tata Motors cars expected to launch in India soon
30 Nov 2023
Tata Harrier Videos

Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
14 Oct 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
