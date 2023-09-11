Saved Articles

HT Auto
Tata Altroz On Road Price in Satara

Tata Altroz On Road Price in Satara

6.9 - 10.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Satara
Altroz Price in Satara

Tata Altroz on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 6.90 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz top variant goes up to Rs. 7.64 Lakhs in Satara. Tata Altroz comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Altroz XE Petrol₹ 6.90 Lakhs
Tata Altroz XM Petrol₹ 7.64 Lakhs
Tata Altroz Variant Wise Price List in Satara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE Petrol
₹6.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,84,900
RTO
69,339
Insurance
34,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Satara
6,89,685
EMI@14,824/mo
Check EMI
5 offers Available
XM Petrol
₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

Tata Altroz Alternatives

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.84 - 8.25 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
Popular Tata Cars

Tata Altroz News

The facelifted version of the Hyundai i20 comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.
2023 Hyundai i20 facelift vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price and specifications comparison
11 Sept 2023
Tata Motors has revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of Altroz CNG. The hatchback competes with rivals such as Maruti Baleno CNG.
Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Baleno CNG: Which one offers better mileage?
14 Aug 2023
The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.
Tata Altroz CNG first drive review: Evolution wins against excuses
2 Aug 2023
The Altroz is currently priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.60 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.74 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
Tata Altroz becomes the most affordable premium hatchback to offer sunroof with this new variant
21 Jul 2023
The Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) add more value additions to the hatchback
Tata Altroz gets two new feature-packed mid variants, priced from 6.90 lakh
20 Jul 2023
Tata Altroz Videos

Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
29 May 2023
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: First drive review
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: First drive review
20 Jan 2021
Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition were launched along with the dark themed Nexon EV recently,
Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition: Check what has changed
14 Jul 2021
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Altroz FAQs

The on-road price of Tata Altroz XE Petrol in Satara is Rs 6,89,685.
In Satara, the RTO charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol will be Rs 69,339.
The insurance Charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol in Satara is Rs 34,946.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Altroz in Satara is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,84,900, RTO - Rs. 69,339, Insurance - Rs. 34,946, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Altroz in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,89,685 .
Top model of Tata Altroz is Tata XZ Plus Diesel and the on road price in Satara is Rs. 7,64,160.
Tata Altroz's on-road price in Satara starts at Rs. 6,89,685 and rises to Rs. 7,64,160. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for base variant of Tata Altroz in Satara will be Rs. 13,984. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

