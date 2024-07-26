HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ignis On Road Price in Satara

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Left Side
1/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Left View
2/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Right Side
3/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Right Side
4/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front View
5/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear View
View all Images
6/19
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.04 - 8.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Satara
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ignis Price in Satara

Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 6.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.42 Lakhs in Satara. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT₹ 6.04 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT₹ 7.42 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variant Wise Price List in Satara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹6.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,09,948
RTO
61,094
Insurance
32,265
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Satara
6,03,807
EMI@12,978/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Delta 1.2 MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Delta 1.2 AMT
₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alternatives

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

6.16 - 10.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C3 Price in Satara
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis

Kia Clavis

6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis News

Image used for representational purposes only.
Auto news recap, July 25: Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition, 2024 Hero Xtreme launched & more
26 Jul 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.49 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets new Radiance Edition. Here's what has been updated
25 Jul 2024
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
9 Feb 2024
If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
29 Jan 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Ignis News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Ignis FAQs

In Satara, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 6,03,807.
In Satara, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 61,094.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Satara are Rs 32,265.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Satara: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 61,094, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,03,807.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,42,445 in Satara.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Satara starts at Rs. 6,03,807 and goes up to Rs. 7,42,445. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Satara will be Rs. 12,243. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

17 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

50 - 52 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q7 Facelift

Audi Q7 Facelift

80 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details