What is the detailed breakup of Tata Altroz in Lakhimpur Kheri? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Altroz in Lakhimpur Kheri is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,59,900, RTO - Rs. 54,052, Insurance - Rs. 34,649, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Altroz in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,49,101 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Altroz Top Model? Top model of Tata Altroz is Tata XZ Plus Diesel and the on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs. 8,61,819.

What is the on road price of Tata Altroz? Tata Altroz's on-road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts at Rs. 7,49,101 and rises to Rs. 8,61,819. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.