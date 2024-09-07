What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Thane? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Thane is Rs. 17.68 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Thane? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Thane amount to Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Thane is Rs. 25,447.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Thane? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Thane are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.