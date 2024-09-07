What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Solan? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Solan is Rs. 16.44 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Solan? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Solan amount to Rs. 74,441, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Solan? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Solan is Rs. 23,666.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Solan? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Solan are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.