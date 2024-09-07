What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Muvattupuzha? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Muvattupuzha is Rs. 18.38 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Muvattupuzha? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Muvattupuzha amount to Rs. 2.69 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Muvattupuzha? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Muvattupuzha is Rs. 26,020.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Muvattupuzha? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Muvattupuzha are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.