What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Kanpur? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Kanpur is Rs. 17.33 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Kanpur? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Kanpur amount to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Kanpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Kanpur is Rs. 24,936.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Kanpur? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Kanpur are Rs. 60,418, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.