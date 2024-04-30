HT Auto
Skoda Slavia On Road Price in Jamshedpur

4 out of 5
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
4 out of 5
12.21 - 20.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jamshedpur
Slavia Price in Jamshedpur

Skoda Slavia on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 12.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 15.48 Lakhs in Jamshedpur. Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Slavia Active 1.0L TSI MT₹ 12.21 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI MT₹ 14.13 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT₹ 15.48 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Style Non Sunroof₹ 15.48 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Variant Wise Price List in Jamshedpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹12.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,000
RTO
1,13,230
Insurance
38,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jamshedpur)
12,21,246
EMI@26,249/mo
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Style Non Sunroof
₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Skoda Slavia Alternatives

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs
Verna Price in Jamshedpur
Honda City

Honda City

11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
City Price in Jamshedpur
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta

Toyota Belta

10 Lakhs Onwards
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
Virtus Price in Jamshedpur
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

9.4 - 12.45 Lakhs
Ciaz Price in Jamshedpur

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Slavia News

Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda to offer 6 airbags as standard with Slavia and Kushaq
30 Apr 2024
The Skoda Slavia Style Editon is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the standard Style variant
Skoda Slavia Style Editon launched at 19.13 lakh. Limited to just 500 units
14 Feb 2024
Skoda Auto has announced to have produced 52,000 vehicles in India. Moreover, India will act as an export hub for the company's operations in Vietnam.
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia CKD kits to be exported from India. Check details
24 Jan 2024
Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
5 Jan 2024
The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
4 Jan 2024
Skoda Slavia Videos

Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
3 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Skoda Slavia will take on rivals like the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.
Skoda Slavia sedan unveiled: First Impressions
22 Nov 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
