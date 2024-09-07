What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Jalgaon? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon is Rs. 17.68 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Jalgaon? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon amount to Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Jalgaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Jalgaon is Rs. 25,447.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Jalgaon? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.