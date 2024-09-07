HT Auto
Skoda Slavia On Road Price in Jalgaon

Skoda Slavia On Road Price in Jalgaon

4 out of 5
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
4 out of 5
12.52 - 20.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jalgaon
Slavia Price in Jalgaon

Skoda Slavia on road price in Jalgaon starts from Rs. 12.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Slavia top variant goes up to Rs. 17.68 Lakhs in Jalgaon. Skoda Slavia comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Slavia Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹ 12.55 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹ 16.37 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Sportline 1.0L TSI MT₹ 16.44 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT₹ 17.68 Lakhs
Read More

Skoda Slavia Variant Wise Price List in Jalgaon

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,000
RTO
1,39,005
Insurance
46,483
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Jalgaon)
12,54,988
EMI@26,975/mo
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹16.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹17.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View more Variants

Skoda Slavia News

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now be available only with the 7-speed DSG automatic unit
Skoda Slavia & Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI manual variants discontinued
7 Sept 2024
The Sportline versions of the Slavia and Kushaq come with two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol.
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline launched: Here's what has changed
3 Sept 2024
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 2.
Auto recap, September 2: Tata Curvv launched, Skoda Slavia gets special edition
3 Sept 2024
The Slavia Monte Carlo sports exclusive Tornado Red and Candy White colour options.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched at Rs…
2 Sept 2024
The Slavia Monte Carlo will have the usual upgraded treatment like its SUV sister. Skoda has hinted at a red paint shade along with black front grille.
Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get new editions. Check details
1 Sept 2024
View all
 Skoda Slavia News

Skoda Slavia Videos

Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
3 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
Skoda Slavia will take on rivals like the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.
Skoda Slavia sedan unveiled: First Impressions
22 Nov 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
View all
 

Skoda Slavia FAQs

The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon is Rs. 17.68 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon amount to Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Jalgaon is Rs. 25,447.
The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Jalgaon includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 15.09 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 61,906, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 17.68 Lakhs.

