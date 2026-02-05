MG Hector Plus Specifications

MG Hector Plus comes in three petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.34-13.79 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Hector Plus measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. A seven-seat model, MG Hector Plus sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less