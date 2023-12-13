GlosterPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
MG Gloster Front Left Side
MG Gloster

Launched in Oct 2020

4.0
1 Review
₹39.56 - 44.74 Lakhs
Gloster Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 cc

Gloster: 1996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 13.13 kmpl

Gloster: 10 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 190.56 bhp

Gloster: 159.0 - 213.0 bhp

MG Gloster Latest Update

Latest News:

Firecracker deals on JSW MG Motor India cars. Hector, Gloster and Astor being offered with benefits.
MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know

MG Gloster

Introduction:
MG Gloster is a premium SUV manufactured by the Chinese-owned British car brand, MG Motor. The MG Gloster is the brand's first offering in the Indian market and is designed to offer customers a comfortable and stylish driving experience.
Design:
The MG Gloster features a bold and stylish exterior design that combines traditional SUV styling with modern design elements. The SUV features a prominent grille, bold headlights, and a chiselled body that gives the vehicle a muscular look. The interior of the MG Gloster is spacious and well-appointed, with comfortable seating and a wide range of features and amenities.
Engine and Performance:
The MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that produces 168 horsepower and 375 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The SUV also comes with a number of advanced safety and performance features, including advanced traction and stability control systems, advanced brakes, and a state-of-the-art suspension system.
Features and Amenities:
The MG Gloster comes loaded with a range of features and amenities that make it one of the most well-appointed SUVs on the market. Some of the key features of the vehicle include a premium infotainment system, advanced climate control, a spacious and well-appointed interior, and a wide range of advanced safety and driver assistance technologies.
Price:
The price for an MG Gloster ranges from 37.50 lakh to 43.00 lakh (on-road Navi Mumbai). Gloster is available in six variants. Gloster's starting pricing for a base model is 37.50 lakh whereas the Gloster automatic version's starting price is Rs. 37.50 lakh.

MG Gloster Variants
MG Gloster price starts at ₹ 39.56 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 44.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
15 Variants Available
Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹39.56 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.14 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.14 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.85 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.85 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Desertstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.85 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.85 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Snowstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD₹41.85 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.03 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.03 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.74 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.74 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Desertstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.74 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Snowstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.74 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Gloster Desertstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD₹44.74 Lakhs*
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
1996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MG Gloster Expert Review

3.5 out of 5

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine

Gloster is a tank. There, the first shot has already been fired. Now for the long haul. The upcoming offering from MG Motor is an SUV of massive proportions but bigger than its physical presence is the weight of dreams and aspirations it carries. For a company that is just a little over a year old in India, MG has shown it is not afraid of uncharted territories - look at the ZS EV - and nor would it be content in the trench warfare that the mass-market SUV segment has turned into. Gloster, then, slots in well with the promise of being the offensive machine with max firepower.

Too much reference to violence? Let's calm things down a bit and steer clear of metaphors as I seek to make sense of the multiple pages MG sent along with the review unit of Gloster, each filled with all that this upcoming vehicle offers.

MG Gloster Images

MG Gloster Colours

MG Gloster is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Deep golden
Pearl white
Metal ash
Warm white
Metal black

MG Gloster Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque373-478 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10 kmpl
Engine1996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
MG Gloster comparison with similar cars

MG Gloster
Citroen C5 Aircross
Isuzu MU-X
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Toyota Hilux
₹39.56 Lakhs*
₹39.99 Lakhs*
₹33.23 Lakhs*
₹33.78 Lakhs*
₹44.11 Lakhs*
₹30.4 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
79 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
213 bhp
Power
174 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Torque
478.5 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Length
4985 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
4825
Length
4795 mm
Length
4795 mm
Length
5325 mm
Height
1867 mm
Height
1710 mm
Height
1860
Height
1835 mm
Height
1835 mm
Height
1815 mm
Width
1926 mm
Width
1969 mm
Width
1860
Width
1855 mm
Width
1855 mm
Width
1855 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.8
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
6.4 metres
Boot Space
343 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Boot Space
235
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

MG Gloster Mileage

MG Gloster in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of MG Gloster's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD comes with a 75 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
10 kmpl

MG Gloster Videos

Gloster SUV first drive review: MG Motor's tech-loaded battle tank wages war
13 Dec 2023
13 Dec 2023

MG Gloster EMI

MG Gloster User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
The Big Man!
Talking about cars, I am always a fan of big and bullish cars. And this definitely exceeds my expectations. MG Gloster is not only the Big Man in the house but it's also packed with plethora of other safety and driving features which makes your ride smooth, comfortable and safe. By: Pradeep Singh (Apr 11, 2024)
