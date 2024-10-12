What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Banda? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Banda is Rs. 32.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Banda? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Banda amount to Rs. 2.93 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Banda? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Banda is Rs. 58,113.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Banda? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Banda are Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.