The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv300 base variant in Sonepur (Bihar): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 795,292, RTO - Rs. 82,350, Insurance - Rs. 30,791, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 15,000. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 in Sonepur (Bihar) is Rs. 908,433.