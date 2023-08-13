HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio Classic On Road Price in Kottayam

11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Scorpio Classic on Road Price in Kottayam

Mahindra Scorpio Classic on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 14.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio Classic top variant goes up to Rs. 18.99 Lakhs in Kottayam.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio Classic S₹ 14.40 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11₹ 18.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Variant Wise Price List

S
₹14.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
11,99,000
RTO
1,63,870
Insurance
76,385
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kottayam)
14,39,755
EMI@30,946/mo
S11
₹18.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
