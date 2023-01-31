HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News After Scorpio N, Mahindra Hikes Price Of Scorpio Classic. Check New Price List

After Scorpio-N, Mahindra hikes price of Scorpio Classic. Check new price list

Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of the Scorpio Classic SUV, which was launched last year. The carmaker has increased the price of the SUV by up to 85,000. The hike comes days after Mahindra had increased the price of the Scorpio-N, the new generation version of the classic version, by up to one lakh. Mahindra had revamped the old Scorpio model and rebadged it as Scorpio Classic soon after the launch of the Scorpio-N last year. It was launched at a starting price of 11.99 lakh and went up to 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra had launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, rebadged as the Scorpio Classic, at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra had launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, rebadged as the Scorpio Classic, at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra had launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, rebadged as the Scorpio Classic, at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra had launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, rebadged as the Scorpio Classic, at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the new price list, one will be able to drive home the base S variant of the Scorpio Classic SUV at a price of 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant, called S11, will now cost 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is important to note that the launch prices of the Scorpio Classic were introductory in nature.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic variantsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
S11.99 lakh12.84 lakh
S1115.49 lakh16.14 lakh

The Scorpio Classic remains quite identical to its original Scorpio look. There are certain small changes to make it slightly different. For instance, the alloy wheels now get a diamond-cut finish, there is Mahindra's new twins-peak logo, a redesigned bumper and a new grille. At the rear, the black pillars above the tail lamps are now finished in red. The SUV is sold in five colour schemes. There is Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Among the changes inside the cabin of the Scorpio Classic SUV are the new dual-tone leather seats, arm rests for passengers, height adjustable driver seat, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and reverse parking camera. The steering wheel now gets a leatherette finish and piano-black inserts.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Under the hood, the Scorpio Classic SUV comes powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, mated to cable shift 6-speed transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 132 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio Classic Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

After Scorpio-N, Mahindra hikes price of Scorpio Classic. Check new price list
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra hikes price of Scorpio Classic. Check new price list
BMW not keen to join pickup truck club. Know why
BMW not keen to join pickup truck club. Know why
Can Hero Xoom mount a challenge to Honda Activa?
Can Hero Xoom mount a challenge to Honda Activa?
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Laborghini EV won't be based on existing supercar, will be a brand new model
Laborghini EV won't be based on existing supercar, will be a brand new model

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city