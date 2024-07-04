HT Auto

Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Kalyan

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra Marazzo Left View
1/22
Mahindra Marazzo Left Side View
2/22
Mahindra Marazzo Right Side View
3/22
Mahindra Marazzo Grille
4/22
Mahindra Marazzo Headlight
5/22
Mahindra Marazzo Taillight
View all Images
6/22
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.79 - 17.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kalyan
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Marazzo Price in Kalyan

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Kalyan starts from Rs. 14.79 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 16.21 Lakhs in Kalyan. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR₹ 14.79 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 14.79 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 16.11 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 16.21 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Kalyan

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
M2 8 STR
₹14.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,42,157
RTO
1,76,752
Insurance
59,855
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kalyan
14,79,264
EMI@31,795/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
M2 7 STR
₹14.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹16.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Curvv Price in Kalyan
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Thar ROXX Price in Kalyan
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Price in Kalyan
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Seltos Price in Kalyan
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta Price in Kalyan

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Marazzo News

The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Nissan Motor India is gearing up to launch the updated Magnite for the Indian market on October 4. The Japanese automaker has stated that it is going to export the sub-compact SUV out of India to 40 nations, even those with left-hand driving.
Don't want to wait for the Nissan Magnite facelift? Here are five rival SUVs to consider
26 Sept 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N SUVs, known for their ability to tackle tough roads, will offer a difficult toss-up for customers looking to buy a proper 4X4 off-road vehicle.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Scorpio-N: Which 4X4 SUV is a better choice for off-roading?
26 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 25: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices out, MG Hector & Astor SUVs get special editions
26 Sept 2024
View all
 Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra Videos

Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
View all
 

Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,79,264 in Kalyan.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,76,752 in Kalyan.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Kalyan is Rs 59,855.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Kalyan: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 1,76,752, Insurance - Rs. 59,855, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,79,264.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 16,20,893 on the road in Kalyan.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Kalyan starts at Rs. 14,79,264 and rises to Rs. 16,20,893. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Kalyan will be Rs. 29,994. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details