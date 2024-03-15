What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero in Baghpat? In Baghpat, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt is Rs 11,05,631.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero in Baghpat? The Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt will have RTO charges of Rs 85,658 in Baghpat.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero in Baghpat? The Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt's insurance charges in Baghpat are Rs 48,747.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Bolero in Baghpat? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 9,70,726, RTO - Rs. 85,658, Insurance - Rs. 48,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero in Baghpat is Rs. 11,05,631.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Bolero? Mahindra Bolero on-road price in Baghpat starts at Rs. 11,05,631 and goes up to Rs. 11,05,631. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.