HT Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Port Blair

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Port Blair
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Bolero Neo Plus Price in Port Blair

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 14.97 Lakhs in Port Blair.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 13.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 14.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Port Blair

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
1,54,375
Insurance
75,375
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Port Blair)
13,69,250
EMI@29,431/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
P10
₹14.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

Mahindra Five-door Thar SUV was recently spotted with some new details like cover for spare wheel, new taillight and grille design among others.
Mahindra five-door Thar latest spy shots reveal new features
5 Jul 2024
The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select the best variant to get?
4 Jul 2024
Mahindra to deploy 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars of its electric cars.
Mahindra & Mahindra selects ABB technology for new EV paint facility
4 Jul 2024
Tata Harrier EV was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
From Hyundai Creta to Tata Harrier. These SUV models will get an EV version soon
3 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Seagull

BYD Seagull

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details