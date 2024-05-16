HT Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Dhule

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
View all Images
6/10
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dhule
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Dhule

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 13.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 15.16 Lakhs in Dhule. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 13.86 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 15.16 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Dhule

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹13.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
1,70,809
Insurance
75,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Dhule)
13,85,684
EMI@29,784/mo
P10
₹15.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Mahindra News

Mahindra currently offers one EV model - the XUV400 - and said that it will launch its new range of EVs by next year.
Mahindra to go heavy on electrification, announces 120 billion investment
16 May 2024
Mahindra sold 27.2 per cent more SUVs as compared to Q4 FY23-24
Mahindra surpasses Q4 profit forecast with strong SUV demand
16 May 2024
The price range of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the widest in the segment with the top version nearly double than the base version.
Mahindra XUV 3XO registers over 50,000 bookings within 60 minutes
16 May 2024
The XUV.e9 is the coupe version of the XUV.e8 SUV.
Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted while charging at Tata dealership
15 May 2024
The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open, deliveries to start from 26th May
15 May 2024
Mahindra Videos

Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
