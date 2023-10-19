What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Salem? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 8,08,984 in Salem.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Salem? In Salem, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 68,900.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Salem? In Salem, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 30,813.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Salem? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Salem is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 68,900, Insurance - Rs. 30,813, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,08,984 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 10,18,575 in Salem.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Salem starts at Rs. 8,08,984 and goes upto Rs. 10,18,575. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.