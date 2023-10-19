What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Rewari? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 7,88,289 in Rewari.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Rewari? In Rewari, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 60,120.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Rewari? In Rewari, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 38,669.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Rewari? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Rewari is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 60,120, Insurance - Rs. 38,669, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,88,289 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,98,823 in Rewari.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Rewari starts at Rs. 7,88,289 and goes upto Rs. 9,98,823. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.