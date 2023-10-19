What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Pali? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 7,87,222 in Pali.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Pali? In Pali, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 59,053.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Pali? In Pali, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 38,669.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Pali? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Pali is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 59,053, Insurance - Rs. 38,669, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 7,87,222 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,97,198 in Pali.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Pali starts at Rs. 7,87,222 and goes upto Rs. 9,97,198. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.