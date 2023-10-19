What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Nashik? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 8,23,758 in Nashik.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Nashik? In Nashik, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 79,856.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Nashik? In Nashik, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 34,631.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Nashik? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Nashik is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 79,856, Insurance - Rs. 34,631, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,23,758 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 10,35,869 in Nashik.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Nashik starts at Rs. 8,23,758 and goes upto Rs. 10,35,869. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.