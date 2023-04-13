Isuzu MU-X on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 36.79 Lakhs. The on road price for Isuzu MU-X top variant goes up to Rs. 38.92 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Isuzu MU-X on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 36.79 Lakhs. The on road price for Isuzu MU-X top variant goes up to Rs. 38.92 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Isuzu MU-X 4x2 and the most priced model is Isuzu MU-X 4x4. Visit your nearest Isuzu MU-X dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Isuzu MU-X on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Isuzu MU-X is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Surat, Citroen C5 Aircross which starts at Rs. 30.3 Lakhs in Surat and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Isuzu MU-X 4x2 ₹ 36.79 Lakhs Isuzu MU-X 4x4 ₹ 38.92 Lakhs