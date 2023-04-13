Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Isuzu MU-X on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 37.70 Lakhs.
The on road price for Isuzu MU-X top variant goes up to Rs. 39.89 Lakhs in Ludhiana.
The lowest price model is Isuzu MU-X 4x2 and the most priced model is Isuzu MU-X 4x4.
Isuzu MU-X on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Isuzu MU-X is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Ludhiana, Citroen C5 Aircross which starts at Rs. 30.3 Lakhs in Ludhiana and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price Isuzu MU-X 4x2 ₹ 37.70 Lakhs Isuzu MU-X 4x4 ₹ 39.89 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price