Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Srikakulam starts from Rs. 47.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Srikakulam starts from Rs. 47.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Srikakulam for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Srikakulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Srikakulam, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Srikakulam and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Srikakulam. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.29 Lakhs