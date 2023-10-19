Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Berhampur starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Berhampur starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Berhampur for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Berhampur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Berhampur, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Berhampur and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Berhampur. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs