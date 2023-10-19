Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Jeypore starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Jeypore starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Jeypore for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Jeypore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Jeypore, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Jeypore and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Jeypore. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs