What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Rourkela? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Rourkela is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 59,512, Insurance - Rs. 22,252, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in Rourkela as Rs. 7,98,164 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Rourkela is Rs. 9,93,044.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Rourkela starts at Rs. 7,98,164 and goes up to Rs. 9,93,044. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.