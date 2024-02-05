What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Hassan? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,67,953 in Hassan.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Hassan? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Hassan is Rs 1,14,113.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Hassan? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Hassan are Rs 37,440.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Hassan? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Hassan is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 1,14,113, Insurance - Rs. 37,440, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in Hassan as Rs. 8,67,953 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Hassan is Rs. 10,80,129.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Hassan starts at Rs. 8,67,953 and goes up to Rs. 10,80,129. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.