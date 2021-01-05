Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Audi
A4
On Road Price in Jagi Road
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Audi
A4
On Road Price in Jagi Road
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Audi
A4
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹47.25 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹43,19,000
RTO
₹2,13,950
Insurance
₹1,91,784
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Jagi Road)
₹47,25,234
EMI@1,01,564/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
40 TFSI Technology
₹52.05 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Audi
A4
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
40 TFSI Premium Plus
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.42
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
241
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
941
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Braking Performance
41.6
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Dimensions & Weight
Length
4762
Wheelbase
2819
Kerb Weight
1550
Height
1433
Width
1847
Capacity
Bootspace
460
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
54
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi A4 FAQs
What is the on-road price of Audi A4 in Jagi Road?
What will be the RTO charges for Audi A4 in Jagi Road?
What will be the Insurance charges for Audi A4 in Jagi Road?
What is the detailed breakup of Audi A4 in Jagi Road?
What is the on-road price of Audi A4 Top Model?
What is the on road price of Audi A4?
What is the EMI for Audi A4 in Jagi Road?
Is Audi A4 better than E-Tron Gt?
What is the mileage of Audi A4?
Which model of Audi A4 is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Audi A4?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Audi A4?
