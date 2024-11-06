Apache RTR 310PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
TVS Apache RTR 310 Front Left Side
TVS Apache RTR 310

Launched in Sept 2023

5.0
1 Review
₹2.5 - 2.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 286.0 cc

Apache RTR 310: 312.12 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 33.38 kmpl

Apache RTR 310: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 32.33 ps

Apache RTR 310: 35.6 ps

Speed

Category Average: 157.0 kmph

Apache RTR 310: 150.0 kmph

View all Apache RTR 310 Specs and Features

TVS Apache RTR 310 Latest Update

Latest News:

TVS Apache RTR 310 deliveries begin in India
TVS Apache RTR 310 deliveries and test rides to begin soon. Check out details

TVS Apache RTR 310 Price:

TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced between Rs. 2.5 - 2.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Apache RTR 310?

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in 3 variants - Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter, Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Variants
TVS Apache RTR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.72 Lakhs
3 Variants Available
Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter₹2.5 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
150 Kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Wired Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 0.1 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black₹2.67 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
150 Kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Wired Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 0.1 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow₹2.72 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
150 Kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Wired Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 0.1 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Images

12 images
View All Apache RTR 310 Images

TVS Apache RTR 310 Colours

TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
Yellow

TVS Apache RTR 310 Specifications and Features

Max Power35.6 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque28.7 Nm
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Engine312.12 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
View all Apache RTR 310 specs and features

TVS Apache RTR 310 comparison with similar bikes

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
BMW G 310 RR
Keeway K300 R
Zontes 350R
Honda CB300R
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
35.6 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
286 cc
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Length
1991 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingApache RTR 310 vs Apache RR 310Apache RTR 310 vs G 310 RRApache RTR 310 vs K300 RApache RTR 310 vs 350RApache RTR 310 vs CB300R
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
Perfect Sports Bike
The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the perfect sports bike ? you can trust it without hesitation. I tested my friend's Apache RTR 310, and it's truly awesome! The pickup and acceleration are fantastic. I highly recommend it over Royal Enfield or KTM. Try the Apache RTR 310 for yourself, and you?ll see why it stands outBy: SRajhans (Nov 6, 2024)
Read Full Review
