TVS Apache RTR 310 Price:
TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced between Rs. 2.5 - 2.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for TVS Apache RTR 310?
The TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in 3 variants - Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter, Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow.
What are the TVS Apache RTR 310 colour options?
TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in two colour options: Black, Yellow.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Apache RTR 310?
TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 312.12 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of TVS Apache RTR 310?
TVS Apache RTR 310 rivals are TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 RR, CFMoto 300SR, Keeway K300 R, Zontes 350R, Honda CB300R.
What is the mileage of TVS Apache RTR 310?
TVS Apache RTR 310 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).