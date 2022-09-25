HT Auto

Polarity Smart Executive On Road Price in New Delhi

Polarity Smart Executive On Road Price in New Delhi

38000 - 1.05 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for New Delhi are not available.New Delhi
Polarity Smart Executive Variant Wise Price List

E1K
₹ 38,000*On-Road Price
1000 W
40 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,000
On-Road Price in New Delhi
38,000
EMI@817/mo
E2K
₹ 65,000*On-Road Price
1500 W
60 kmph
80 km/charge
E3K
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2500 W
80 kmph
80 km/charge
Polarity Smart Executive Specifications and Features
E1K
Kerb Weight
55 kg

