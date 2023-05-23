Komaki MX3 on road price in Khurda Andhra Pradesh starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 on road price in Khurda Andhra Pradesh starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 dealers and showrooms in Khurda Andhra Pradesh for best offers. Komaki MX3 on road price breakup in Khurda Andhra Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki MX3 STD ₹ 95,000