Komaki MX3 on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 95,000. Visit your nearest Komaki MX3 dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers. Komaki MX3 on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki MX3 STD ₹ 95,000