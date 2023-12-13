Saved Articles

Kinetic Green Zulu On Road Price in Mumbai

Kinetic Green Zulu Front Left View
Kinetic Green Zulu Front Right View
Kinetic Green Zulu Front View
Kinetic Green Zulu Left View
Kinetic Green Zulu Rear Left View
Kinetic Green Zulu Rear Right View
94,990*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Zulu Price in Mumbai

Kinetic Green Zulu on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 99,150.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kinetic Green Zulu STD₹ 99,150
Kinetic Green Zulu Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

STD
₹ 99,151*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
104 Km
94,990
4,161
99,151
EMI@2,131/mo
    Kinetic Green Zulu News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
    12 Dec 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
    11 Dec 2023
    Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
    Kinetic E-Luna launch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals his first vehicle
    8 Feb 2024
    Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name in a brand-new electric avatar and will be offered in multiple variants with a 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge.
    Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025
    8 Feb 2024
    Kinetic Green Zulu Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
