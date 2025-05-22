Ninja ZX-6RPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Right Side View
View all Images

KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-6R

Launched in Jan 2004

3.0
1 Review
₹11.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-6R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 765.0 cc

Ninja ZX-6R: 636.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.17 kmpl

Ninja ZX-6R: 23.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 95.07 ps

Ninja ZX-6R: 124.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 205.0 kmph

Ninja ZX-6R: 250.0 kmph

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Latest Update

Latest News:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow

Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight supersport motorcycle positioned between the entry-level Ninja 400 and the litre-class Ninja ZX-10R in the Japanese manufacturer’s global lineup. First introduced globally in the mid-2000s, the ZX-6R has long been known for combining track-focused performance with everyday usability. In its latest form, launched in India in early 2024 following its debut at the India Bike Week in December 2023, the ZX-6R returned to the Indian market after a brief hiatus, updated to meet new emission norms and styled to match the design language of its larger and smaller siblings in the Ninja family.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price:

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in a single variant and is priced at 11,09,000 ex-showroom.

When was the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched?

The latest iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in India arrived on our shores on January 1, 2024. The middleweight sports bike incorporated new styling, a host of advanced features, and an engine that was updated to meet the latest emissions standards.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R are available?

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in a single variant and is priced at 11,09,000 ex-showroom. It is offered in two colour schemes – Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Gray – both of which feature Kawasaki’s signature race-inspired graphics and bodywork design. This pricing positions it as a premium middleweight motorcycle.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The new Ninja ZX-6R features updated bodywork that aligns it closely with other Ninja models such as the ZX-4R and ZX-10R. It retains the aggressive supersport styling with a sharp fascia, sculpted fairings, and aerodynamic lines. The motorcycle continues to feature a rider-focused ergonomics setup, with low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs creating a sporty rider triangle suitable for both spirited riding and track use.

In terms of features, the ZX-6R is equipped with a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that includes smartphone connectivity through the Rideology app. This unit displays a wide range of information and allows access to riding modes and system settings. The ZX-6R includes full LED lighting with a split headlamp setup and integrated LED indicators. The electronic rider aids package includes four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customisable) – along with a three-level traction control system and dual-channel ABS.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that has been updated to comply with the latest emission regulations. It produces a peak power output of 128 bhp (129 PS with RAM air intake) at high revs and generates a maximum torque of 69 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox that comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter, enhancing the motorcycle's usability and performance during aggressive riding or commuting.

Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front, which is fully adjustable for rebound, compression damping, and preload. At the rear, it gets a gas-charged monoshock with full adjustability. The braking system consists of dual 310 mm petal-type front discs with radially mounted monobloc four-piston calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is included as standard on the Ninja ZX-6R.

What is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R’s mileage?

The ARAI-certified mileage of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is 23.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy will vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Ninja ZX-6R features a ground clearance of 130 mm, seat height of 830 mm, and a kerb weight of 198 kg.

What does the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rival in its segment?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R competes in the premium middleweight category. Its primary rivals include the Aprilia RS 660, the Honda CBR650R, and the Triumph Daytona 660.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Variants
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R price starts at ₹ 11.09 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ninja ZX-6R STD₹11.09 Lakhs*
636 cc
Mobile Application
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Images

14 images
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Colours

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Lime green
Metallic diablo black

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Specifications and Features

Max Power124 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque69 Nm
Mileage23.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine636 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Honda CBR650R
Honda CB650R
Triumph Daytona 660
Triumph Street Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
Suzuki GSX-8R
Ducati Monster
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹11.09 Lakhs*
₹10.4 Lakhs*
₹9.6 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
₹10.17 Lakhs*
₹9.42 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
₹9.69 Lakhs*
Power
124 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
130 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
80 PS
Power
65 PS
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
105 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Engine
636 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
765 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
900 cc
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Length
2025 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2052
Length
1990 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
-
Length
2170 mm
Length
2230 mm
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Currently viewingNinja ZX-6R vs CBR650RNinja ZX-6R vs CB650RNinja ZX-6R vs Daytona 660Ninja ZX-6R vs Street TripleNinja ZX-6R vs Ninja ZX-4RRNinja ZX-6R vs GSX-8RNinja ZX-6R vs MonsterNinja ZX-6R vs Bonneville T120Ninja ZX-6R vs Bonneville T100
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R User Reviews & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
0
The one an one best bike
It's very nice bike than thare is so smoth braking systems than the is more Agrisive best cornering capabilities so buty full nice bikeThe 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT Edition is mechanically unchanged but features a new KRT livery and has a higher price tag than the previous year's model. The 2025 model is already arriving at U.S. dealerships with an MSRP starting around . In India, the ex-showroom price is Rs. 11.53 lakh. The 2025 also features all-new styling inspired by the Ninja including new front and side cowls,.By: Mara (May 22, 2025)
Read Full Review
