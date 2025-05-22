Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight supersport motorcycle positioned between the entry-level Ninja 400 and the litre-class Ninja ZX-10R in the Japanese manufacturer’s global lineup. First introduced globally in the mid-2000s, the ZX-6R has long been known for combining track-focused performance with everyday usability. In its latest form, launched in India in early 2024 following its debut at the India Bike Week in December 2023, the ZX-6R returned to the Indian market after a brief hiatus, updated to meet new emission norms and styled to match the design language of its larger and smaller siblings in the Ninja family.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price:

When was the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched?

The latest iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in India arrived on our shores on January 1, 2024. The middleweight sports bike incorporated new styling, a host of advanced features, and an engine that was updated to meet the latest emissions standards.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R are available?

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in a single variant and is priced at ₹11,09,000 ex-showroom. It is offered in two colour schemes – Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Gray – both of which feature Kawasaki’s signature race-inspired graphics and bodywork design. This pricing positions it as a premium middleweight motorcycle.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The new Ninja ZX-6R features updated bodywork that aligns it closely with other Ninja models such as the ZX-4R and ZX-10R. It retains the aggressive supersport styling with a sharp fascia, sculpted fairings, and aerodynamic lines. The motorcycle continues to feature a rider-focused ergonomics setup, with low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs creating a sporty rider triangle suitable for both spirited riding and track use.

In terms of features, the ZX-6R is equipped with a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that includes smartphone connectivity through the Rideology app. This unit displays a wide range of information and allows access to riding modes and system settings. The ZX-6R includes full LED lighting with a split headlamp setup and integrated LED indicators. The electronic rider aids package includes four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customisable) – along with a three-level traction control system and dual-channel ABS.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that has been updated to comply with the latest emission regulations. It produces a peak power output of 128 bhp (129 PS with RAM air intake) at high revs and generates a maximum torque of 69 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox that comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter, enhancing the motorcycle's usability and performance during aggressive riding or commuting.

Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front, which is fully adjustable for rebound, compression damping, and preload. At the rear, it gets a gas-charged monoshock with full adjustability. The braking system consists of dual 310 mm petal-type front discs with radially mounted monobloc four-piston calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is included as standard on the Ninja ZX-6R.

What is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R’s mileage?

The ARAI-certified mileage of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is 23.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy will vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R?

The Ninja ZX-6R features a ground clearance of 130 mm, seat height of 830 mm, and a kerb weight of 198 kg.

What does the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rival in its segment?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R competes in the premium middleweight category. Its primary rivals include the Aprilia RS 660, the Honda CBR650R, and the Triumph Daytona 660.