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Ducati Scrambler 1100 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scrambler 1100 Ninja zx 6r
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 13.4 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1079 cc636 cc
Power85.65 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Dark Pro
₹13.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Scrambler 1100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L17 L
Length
2190 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1514 mm-
Height
1330 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm830 mm
Width
895 mm710 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
285 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph250 kmph
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
71 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1079 cc636 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air CooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
98 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustableUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi fully adjustable 45 mm USD ForkTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket101 mm Trail,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,86,06813,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
13,40,00012,49,000
RTO
1,07,20099,920
Insurance
38,86837,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,94129,798

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