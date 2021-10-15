In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|124 PS PS