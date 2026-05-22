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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs Street Triple

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc765 cc
Power124 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15 L
Length
2025 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Height
1105 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm826 mm
Width
710 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
636 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,35912,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00010,86,300
RTO
99,92086,904
Insurance
37,43934,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79825,966

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