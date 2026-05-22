In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx 6r
|Street triple
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.6 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|636 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|124 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS