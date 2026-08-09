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HomeCompare BikesF 900 R vs Ninja ZX 6R

BMW F 900 R vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 r Ninja zx 6r
BrandBMWKawasaki
Price₹ 10.8 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc636 cc
Power104.6 PS PS124 PS PS

Filters
F 900 R
BMW F 900 R
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 900 R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
13 L17 L
Load Capacity
219 kg-
Length
2140 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1518 mm-
Kerb Weight
211 kg198 kg
Height
1130 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm830 mm
Width
815 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
77 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:1-
Displacement
895 cc636 cc
Clutch
multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubricationLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mmTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Dynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,101 mm Trail,
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12V / 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Alternator
permanent magnetic alternator 416 W (nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,07,85513,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
10,80,00012,49,000
RTO
86,40099,920
Insurance
30,65537,439
Accessories Charges
10,8000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96129,798

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