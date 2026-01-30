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UPCOMING

HONDA ADV 350 Mileage

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹2.99 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹6063
4.7
6
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Honda ADV 350 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 29.4 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 29.4 kmpl

Honda ADV 350 Alternatives

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Honda ADV 350 User Opinions & Ratings

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User Reviews

Ideal for Highway, Touring & Off-Road Adventures
The design may not be completely new compared to the ADV750, but it doesn’t disappoint at all. It still looks aggressive and attention-grabbing, giving riders a sense of thrill and fun whether cruising on the highway or tackling light off-road trails. Honda’s engines are always reliable for long-term use. Performance-wise, this scooter responds instantly to your revs and delivers the speed you desire. Mileage: It’s better not to expect high fuel efficiency from this super scooter, as it’s built for performance and thrill rather than long-distance economy.
By: Pradesh Kalai (Jan 30, 2026)
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Good in this price
Honda ADV 350 is a very nice scooter for this price. It offers great power, high speed, and a strong body. Perfect for long rides and highway cruising.
By: NAMAN DEEP SONI (Jul 10, 2025)
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