HT Auto

Hero HF 100 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Hero HF 100 Right View
1/10
Hero HF 100 Front Left View
2/10
Hero HF 100 Front View
3/10
Hero HF 100 Left View
4/10
Hero HF 100 Rear Left View
5/10
Hero HF 100 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68,360*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Hero HF 100 Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
Power8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Speed85 kmph
View all HF 100 specs and features

HF 100 STD Latest Updates

HF 100 falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of HF 100 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 68,360. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.1 L
  • Length: 1965 mm
  • Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
    • ...Read More

    Hero HF 100 STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 68,360*On-Road Price
    97.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,018
    RTO
    3,541
    Insurance
    5,801
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    68,360
    EMI@1,469/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Hero HF 100 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.1 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    1965 mm
    Wheelbase
    1235 mm
    Height
    1045 mm
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    720 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    591.5 km
    Max Speed
    85 kmph
    Max Power
    8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    49.5 mm
    Max Torque
    8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    97.2 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate Type
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick Start Only
    Gear Box
    4 speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    50 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    XSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Hero HF 100 STD EMI
    EMI1,322 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    61,524
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    61,524
    Interest Amount
    17,819
    Payable Amount
    79,343

    Hero HF 100 Alternatives

    Hero HF Deluxe

    Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black

    59,998 - 68,768
    Check Latest Offers
    HF 100vsHF Deluxe

    Popular Commuter Bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Splendor Plus Price in Delhi
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125

    86,017 - 90,567
    Check Latest Offers
    SP 125 Price in Delhi
    Honda Shine

    Honda Shine

    79,800 - 83,800
    Check Latest Offers
    Shine Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 150 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 125

    Bajaj Pulsar 125

    80,416 - 94,138
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 125 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Commuter Bikes

    Popular Hero Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hero Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Seeka SBolt

    Seeka SBolt

    1.69 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SFlash250

    Seeka SFlash250

    71,911 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SSeagun

    Seeka SSeagun

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka Vatsal250

    Seeka Vatsal250

    72,910 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka Smak

    Seeka Smak

    99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Chief Classic

    Indian Chief Classic

    21.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Vario 160

    Honda Vario 160

    1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details