HF 100 falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of HF 100 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 68,360. The fuel capacity of STD is 9.1 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 9.1 L
Length: 1965 mm
Max Power: 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC